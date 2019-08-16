13 parcel postboxes unveiled in NR postcode area

Royal Mail has unveiled 13 parcel postboxes in the Norwich postcode area.

They'll allow parcels to be posted in the same way letters are.

It's the first major change of use for the postbox since it was introduced 160 years ago.

Mark Street, Head of Campaigns at Royal Mail said: "The introduction of the first parcel postboxes in Anglia means that customers can now send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters.

"The new parcel postboxes provide added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours."

The locations are:

NR1 3PR

NR19 2AX

NR2 4BH

NR2 4SF

NR21 8AA

NR3 2BT

NR30 1RL

NR31 0NH

NR32 1HB

NR5 9JD

NR6 5DP

NR6 6GQ

NR7 0TA