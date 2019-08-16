13 parcel postboxes unveiled in NR postcode area
16 August 2019, 07:17 | Updated: 16 August 2019, 07:23
Royal Mail has unveiled 13 parcel postboxes in the Norwich postcode area.
They'll allow parcels to be posted in the same way letters are.
It's the first major change of use for the postbox since it was introduced 160 years ago.
Mark Street, Head of Campaigns at Royal Mail said: "The introduction of the first parcel postboxes in Anglia means that customers can now send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters.
"The new parcel postboxes provide added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours."
The locations are:
NR1 3PR
NR19 2AX
NR2 4BH
NR2 4SF
NR21 8AA
NR3 2BT
NR30 1RL
NR31 0NH
NR32 1HB
NR5 9JD
NR6 5DP
NR6 6GQ
NR7 0TA