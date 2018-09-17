14 Year Old Arrested In Ipswich On Suspicion Knife

Police have charged a teenager with possession of a knife following a search in Ipswich.

The incident took place on Saturday 15 September on South Street in the town as a result of recent complaints being made by businesses in the area of Norwich Road, Orford Street and South Street of allegations of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in the South Street car park.



As a result, the Police Youth Gang Prevention Unit assisted by uniform colleagues from Ipswich Central SNT conducted searches of 10 people in a group in the car park under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on Saturday afternoon.



An 18 year old male from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion for possession with Intent to supply cannabis, and a 14 year old male also from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion for possession of a bladed article.



The pair were taken to Marltesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning with the 14 year old being charged later on the Saturday with possession of bladed article in a public place. He has been released from custody and will appear before Ipswich youth court on a date to be fixed.

The 18 year old was later released under investigation pending further investigation.



The Youth Gang Prevention Team was set up last year and whose primary purpose is to focus on prevention and early intervention of children and young people associated with gangs or violence, much of which is also drug related.

Sgt Murray Osman from the Youth Gang Prevention Unit said: "This police activity came as a result of local businesses in the area reporting suspicious activity in the area. This operation is a clear demonstration that we will take action against reports of suspected drug dealing in the town. With support from the public who provide us with intelligence about suspect activity in their communities, we will continue to focus our energies on disrupting drug production and supply activity. The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured that any information passed to police will be acted on.”