2 People Found Dead At Ipswich House

Detectives investigating the discovery of two people found deceased in Ipswich are treating one of the deaths as suspicious, but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Officers were called by the ambulance service just after 8.50am this morning, Monday 6 August, to reports that a man had suffered serious injuries having apparently fallen from a flat in Siloam Place.



The man was declared deceased at the scene a short while later. His death is being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious.



When officers entered the flat that the man had fallen from, they discovered the body of a woman inside and her death is being treated as suspicious.



Both people were known to each other and detectives do not currently believe that there is anyone else involved with this incident. The investigation into the deaths continues and police scenes remain in place both inside and outside the address.



Superintendent Kerry Cutler, policing commander for Ipswich, said: "This would appear to be a tragic incident involving two people known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.



"As such there is no threat to the wider community, but I would appeal to anyone with any information about these deaths to make contact with our officers.



Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Siloam Place between 7am and 9am this morning, who may have seen or heard anything that could assist the inquiry.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact south CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting CAD 83 of 6 August.