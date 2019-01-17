430 Jobs At Risk As Philips Close Suffolk Factory
17 January 2019, 16:12 | Updated: 17 January 2019, 16:23
430 jobs are at risk in Suffolk as Philips says it's going to close its factory in the county next year.
The company says it wants to transfer operations from Glemsford to the Netherlands as part of plans to reduce it's industrial footprint.
The factory here, which makes baby bottles, is one of around 20 sites being shut.
Philips says it will work closely with the impacted employees, social partners and other stakeholders on next steps.
Neil Mesher, CEO of Philips UK & Ireland said “I recognize that our proposed plan will have a profound impact on our colleagues working at the Glemsford site, and our manufacturing presence in the UK.
“We have announced the proposal after careful consideration, and over the next period, we will work closely with the impacted colleagues on next steps. Philips has a long, established history of serving customers within the UK, and we remain committed to them. The UK is an important market for us, and we will continue to invest in our commercial organization and innovation programs in the country.”
The decision comes just months after the company's chief executive Frans van Houten expressed his concerns about Britain maintaining frictionless trade following Brexit.