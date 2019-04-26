A number of cats found injured in Norwich

Police in Norwich are investigating a number of incidents where cats have been injured in the north of the city.

Officers have received five reports of incidents involving cats in the last two weeks.

The first incident was reported to police on Sunday 14 April. A cat returned to its owner's home in George Pope Close with both its ears cut off. There were also cuts to its lower back and its fur had been removed.

On Tuesday 23 April officers received a report that a man was seen in Berners Street at around 6pm putting a cat into a holdall bag and walk off. He was challenged by a member of the public before dropping the bag and running away empty handed.

A member of the public called police at 10.15pm on Wednesday 24 April to report she had seen a man swinging a cat by its tail against a garage in the Philadelphia Lane area of Norwich. The man was then seen to run off with the cat towards Pengrove Road.

In the most recent incident, a veterinary practice in Taverham contacted officers on Thursday 25 April to report they were treating a cat which had been brought into the surgery with both its ears cut off. The owner of the cat is yet to be traced.

Officers were also contacted by a member of the public on Wednesday 24 April to report body parts of a cat were found on the allotments in the Woodcock Road area on Tuesday 26 March and Thursday 4 April.

PC Shaun Quinn said: "These are shocking incidents and whilst we cannot determine at this stage exactly how all the cats came to be injured and whether all the incidents are linked, we know they will cause some distress to members of the community.

"We are conducting a number of enquiries and liaising with the RSPCA, as well as increasing patrols in the area.

"I would urge anyone who may have any information about these incidents to contact Norfolk Police on 101 or call 999 if you see a crime in progress."

Anyone with information should contact PC Shaun Quinn at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.