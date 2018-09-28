All Inclusive Dance School To Open In Suffolk

Suffolk's first ever ALL inclusive dance school is opening soon.

Ability School of Dance in Ipswich will have things like Autism Movement Therapy classes on offer.



Taster sessions start tomorrow, with the official opening happening next month.



Founder Joanna Haste told Heart "Everyone's experiences can be extremely different and the individual strengths and challenges they face can vary in so many ways, so I just really wanted to help make a difference to people that need it."



"Everything in Autism Movement Therapy is really structured and focused towards teaching skills that would enable individuals with autism to become bettter able to cope in their future lives... their world can seem really unpredictable and we want to help structure that."



Research shows movement can awaken parts of the brain that usually remain dormant in people with autism.



The school's aim is to promote physical, mental and emotional wellbeing for participants by focusing on multiple skill sets, which in turn also vastly improve the future life prospects of our dancers.