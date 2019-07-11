Bids invited to provide victim care in East Anglia

Organisations which can help victims of crime cope with and recover from what they have experienced are being offered the opportunity to provide a victim care service for Norfolk and Suffolk.

Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore and Norfolk PCC Lorne Green are encouraging bids to provide a victim assessment, support and referral service across both counties.

Since 2015, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) have been responsible for commissioning support services for victims of crime in their force areas - an entitlement set out in the Victims Code of Practice. Grant funding from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is made available to PCCs for that purpose.

Victims in the county have been able to benefit from support since 2015 however in April 2018 the more localised Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care Service was launched to assess the needs of victims and ensure they have access to support to cope and recover from the impact of the crime. The existing service contract is due to end on 31 March 2020.

The new £3.15 million five-year contract, which will be managed by the Norfolk and Suffolk PCC offices, will secure a service available to all victims of crime, with enhanced support on offer for those who are vulnerable, affected by serious crime or persistently targeted. It will also provide referrals to specialist support services as appropriate.

While the service will respect a victim's choice whether or not to report the crime, it will ensure the victim is aware of their right to report and how to do so, and support victims through the criminal justice system.

Tim Passmore said, "Supporting victims of crime is a key part of my role as PCC. The impact of crime on victims can vary hugely and so it is crucially important that we provide support that suits the needs of every individual."

Organisations that can demonstrate they meet the necessary criteria and are able to deliver a service across Norfolk and Suffolk are eligible to apply. Partnership bids will be accepted, however one partner must take the lead and administer the contract/funds on behalf of the partnership.

The deadline for applications is Thursday 15 August 2019.