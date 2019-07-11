Bids invited to provide victim care in East Anglia

11 July 2019, 09:12 | Updated: 11 July 2019, 09:16

Victim Support

Organisations which can help victims of crime cope with and recover from what they have experienced are being offered the opportunity to provide a victim care service for Norfolk and Suffolk.

Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore and Norfolk PCC Lorne Green are encouraging bids to provide a victim assessment, support and referral service across both counties.

Since 2015, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) have been responsible for commissioning support services for victims of crime in their force areas - an entitlement set out in the Victims Code of Practice. Grant funding from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is made available to PCCs for that purpose.

Victims in the county have been able to benefit from support since 2015 however in April 2018 the more localised Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care Service was launched to assess the needs of victims and ensure they have access to support to cope and recover from the impact of the crime. The existing service contract is due to end on 31 March 2020.

The new £3.15 million five-year contract, which will be managed by the Norfolk and Suffolk PCC offices, will secure a service available to all victims of crime, with enhanced support on offer for those who are vulnerable, affected by serious crime or persistently targeted. It will also provide referrals to specialist support services as appropriate.

While the service will respect a victim's choice whether or not to report the crime, it will ensure the victim is aware of their right to report and how to do so, and support victims through the criminal justice system.

Tim Passmore said, "Supporting victims of crime is a key part of my role as PCC. The impact of crime on victims can vary hugely and so it is crucially important that we provide support that suits the needs of every individual."

Organisations that can demonstrate they meet the necessary criteria and are able to deliver a service across Norfolk and Suffolk are eligible to apply. Partnership bids will be accepted, however one partner must take the lead and administer the contract/funds on behalf of the partnership.

The deadline for applications is Thursday 15 August 2019.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle has been mum-shamed for the way she was holding baby Archie

Meghan Markle cruelly mum-shamed for not ‘holding baby Archie right’ as fans jump to defend her

Royals

Manchester United plot £72m bid for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sport

Reckitt in $1.4bn settlement over US opioid treatment probe

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Francesca is the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa

What is Love Island star Francesca Allen's job and where is her clothing store Bonnie and Clyde boutique?

TV & Movies

Here's where American Pie cast are now on the 20th anniversary

Here's where American Pie cast are now on the 20th anniversary

TV & Movies

Rylan is taking over Dale Winton's iconic role

Rylan Clark-Neal confirms he's bringing back Supermarket Sweep

TV & Movies

Clintons have been slammed for their 'sexist' mugs

Clintons slammed by angry shoppers over ‘sexist’ mugs

Lifestyle

Love Island's Maura and Curtis turn up the heat in tonight's show

Love Island's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard share their first kiss as their relationship heats up

TV & Movies

Friends is officially leaving Netflix and fans can't cope - but there's good news for UK viewers

Friends is officially leaving Netflix and fans can't cope - but there's good news for UK viewers

TV & Movies