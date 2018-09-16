Body found in River Yare

16 September 2018, 12:00 | Updated: 16 September 2018, 12:02

A body has been discovered in a river in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to the River Yare near Haven Bridge just before 3.30pm yesterday (Saturday 15 September) and recovered the body of a man which is believed to be that of 25-year-old Tony Green, who has been missing in the Great Yarmouth area since Saturday 8 September.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

