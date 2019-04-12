Bury St Edmunds 'best place to live' in the East

Bury St Edmunds has been named as the best place to live in the East of England.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide looks at factors including employment, schools, broadband speed, culture, community spirit and local shops.

Aylsham, Blakeney, Norwich and Woodbridge all made the region's top ten, with Blakeney picked out for its "stunning coastal scenery and lively community".

Judges said: "Charles Dickens described Bury St Edmunds, this year’s Sunday Times Best Place to Live in the East, as 'a handsome town of thriving and cleanly appearance'.

"He’d have little reason to revise that opinion today: from its pastel-coloured cottages and gravity-defying timbered houses to its Georgian squares, the cobbled streets of this market town are a period drama all of their own.

"Once dismissed as slightly provincial, Bury is reinventing itself as a buzzy cultural hub without losing its neighbourly way of life.

"The town has a jazz club and an art-house cinema, as well as artisan coffee roasters and a bar serving martinis made from foraged ingredients. All this is less than an hour from the Suffolk coast, and there’s a choice of good schools, too."