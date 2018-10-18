Child Hurt During Police Chase In Ipswich

A child has been injured following a police incident in Ipswich this morning.

At around 8.30am today, Thursday 18 October, a police car had cause to request a Renault Clio to stop in Cauldwell Hall Road but it failed to do so.

The Renault Clio then made-off and was pursued by the police car, with the suspect vehicle subsequently colliding with another vehicle and a garden wall of a property in Goring Road, where it came to a stop.

During the incident, a child pedestrian of high school age, is believed to have been struck by the suspect vehicle in Halliwell Road and was taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital having sustained a suspected broken leg and facial injuries.

Shortly after this officers arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of multiple offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, being concerned in the supply of drugs, and theft of a motor vehicle. He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Road closures are in place at Goring Road and the junction with Halliwell Road and Lattice Avenue, while an investigation into the incident is carried out.

Suffolk Constabulary immediately referred this incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to police interaction with the suspect vehicle and they have taken it on as an independent investigation.