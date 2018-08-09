Couple Found Dead In Ipswich - Identified

Two people who died in Ipswich at the beginning of the week have now been formally identified and post-mortem examinations have taken place.

Police were called by the ambulance service just after 8.50am on Monday 6 August, to reports that a man had suffered serious injuries having apparently fallen from a flat in Siloam Place.

The man was declared deceased at the scene a short while later and when officers entered the flat that the man had fallen from, they discovered the body of a woman inside.

They have now been formally identified as Katherine (Katie) Kemp, aged 31, and Thomas (Tom) Kemp, aged 32. Katherine and Thomas were married and both lived at the address in Siloam Place.

Home Office post-mortem examinations have been carried-out and concluded that Katherine Kemp died as a result of multiple stab wounds. Her death is being treated as murder.

Thomas Kemp was also determined to have died as a result of multiple stab wounds. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detectives do not believe that there is anyone else involved with this incident and the investigation into the deaths continues.

Although there is no threat to the wider community following the incident, increased police patrols will continue to take place in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Siloam Place between 7am and 9am on Monday 6 August and who may have seen, or heard, anything that could assist the inquiry.