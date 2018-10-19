Deaths In Aldeburgh Not Believed To Be Suspicious

A post motem examination's revealed a married couple in Aldeburgh, who both died earlier this week, had suffered "severe head injuries consistent with a fall down the stairs".

Officers were called to reports of an unconscious woman at a house in Acheson Way on Monday.



A 55-year-old woman was found dead inside and 90-year-old man, who was also found at the property, was taken to hospital but died days later.



The pair have now been formally identified.



Suffolk Police say: "Police inquiries into the incident are continuing, but at this time detectives do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

"Officers are supporting the families of the couple and working with them to try to establish the events leading to their deaths."