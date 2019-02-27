Demand surges for staycations in Norfolk

British holidaymakers made Great Yarmouth and Fakenham among their top staycation destinations last year.

Demand for both locations went up by around 200%.

The data released by holiday rental firm HomeAway suggests Brexit uncertainty is making some people choose cheaper travel options in the UK.

London has been named the top staycation destination as prices dipped last year despite two high-profile royal weddings nearby.

Edinburgh and St Ives were the second and third most favoured destinations.

Last summer's record-breaking weather also meant that holidaymakers could bask in temperatures of 35.3C for just £38 per person per night in destinations like Faversham in Kent.

Karen Mullins, HomeAway's UK and Ireland regional director, said: "This year's findings paint a positive picture for London and our seaside resorts, which provide great value for money.

"The uncertainty around Brexit since the referendum more than two years ago has driven holidaymakers to adapt their destination decisions around the political situation, rather than abandon them altogether."