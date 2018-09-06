Disabled Woman Let Down By Greater Anglia

A disabled woman's told Heart, Norfolk and Suffolk rail operator Greater Anglia, have once again let her down.

After the company left her stranded outside a station for two hours last month, Hollie Brooks says that yesterday, she was left her on a platform in London watching her pre-booked service leave without her, when the ramp to ger her wheelchair on board was on it's way - but hadn't arrived yet.



What happened yesterday comes amid what Hollie says are numerous ocassions now, where she's felt the operator and it's staff have discriminated against her and not catered for her needs.



That includes a situation recently on a service from Norwich to Colchester. She said "we'd pre-booked my service from Norwich to Colchester on Thursday last week and when we arrived there, there were catering trolleys in my disabled space which were actively being used to serve tea and coffee etc because the buffet cart was out of order.



She was eventually moved to another disabled space but said "I wasn't in the safe position. I had to go in sideways because they had boxes and boxes of catering equipment piled up next to my feet which they refused to move. I spent the whole journey... feeling unsafe, panicked and just facing yet another issue".



She's now taken to social media to raise awareness of how she's been treated saying "I've only been in the wheelchair for a couple of months since I got Meningitis in June, so for me it's so important that I use my voice to raise awareness of the issues that are going on in the UK, that are going on with Greater Anglia and about the way rail companies treat disabled people.



"I need them (Greater Anglia staff) to have some sort of disability training that not only teaches them what is in their policy, but how to act on it, how not to discriminate and also how to speak to disabled people because I've been beyond patronised by them, spoken down to and then also just treated with contempt."



She said "I hope, beyond hope, that the issues I'm highlighting, despite the turmoil that I'm going through, that this shows other people that they can come forwrad that they can speak out and shows the rail comanies that this cannot happen anymore.



Hollie has another appoinment in London next week, which she will have to use the train again to get to. She's told us she's "terrified" but that "the fact is that Greater Anglia know we have to use their services, (and it) doesn't matter if you've got a disability or not... they essentially hold you hostage."



Greater Anglia have apologised and say:



"We're sorry that Hollie was affected by delays and cancellations caused by signalling problems yesterday (which Network Rail fixed as quickly as they could).



"We have offered to meet Hollie to apologise personally, help improve our service to her in future and further improve our service standards for passengers with specific needs. We also review such incidents with our Stakeholder Equality Board which includes representatives of customers with specific needs and our Accessibility Manager, whose role is focused on consistently improving service quality in this area.



"We apologise unreservedly for occasions when things go wrong. When this happens we will always do our best to provide help, find an alternative way to get people to their destinations as quickly as possible and take steps to prevent problems reoccurring."



You can listen to Holly's full interview on our soundcloud page: https://soundcloud.com/user-298440265/disabled-woman-from-essex-says-greater-anglia-have-once-again-let-her-down