Ed Sheeran Donates Lego To Suffolk Primary School

28 January 2019, 16:20 | Updated: 28 January 2019, 16:26

ed Sheeran

He's written a song about building a lego house...and now Ed Sheeran is helping children in Suffolk to build their own ones!

The singer's donated boxes of the bricks to Laxfield Primary after he was invited to join their lego club but couldn't make it.

Teaching Assisstant, Ria, told Heart she invited him to be president of the club after spotting him in the pub. She said when the delivery was made to the school, the children were amazed: "They still struggle to quite comprehend it this international star that they see on TV... I think it's made them feel really special."

"There was already real enthusiasm and a love of lego but it's certainly sparked a real buzz with the children and it's made them love lego even more and certainly love Ed and Cherry even more."

