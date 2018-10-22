Fewer beds for mental health patients in E. Anglia

Research by the TUC shows mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk are failing to keep up with demand.

The number of beds available has fallen by at least a quarter in the last five years - despite more people needing them.

In Norfolk and Waveney, there are 30 percent fewer beds, 13 percent fewer doctors and 20 percent fewer nurses. Demand for mental health services has increased by 72 percent in the same period.

In Suffolk and North East Essex, there are 25 percent fewer beds and 10 percent fewer doctors. Although there's been a 32 percent increase in the number of mental health nurses and demand has only increased by 16 percent.