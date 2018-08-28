Fifth Man Charged With Murder

Police investigating the murder of teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkins in Ipswich, have charged a 41 year-old man.

The 17 year old was attacked by a group of males at around 4.50pm on Saturday 2nd June in Packard Avenue, during which he suffered a fatal stab wound.

Leon Glasgow of no fixed abode has today been charged with murder and has been remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday 30 August.



Adebayo Amusa of Sovereign Road in Barking was charged with murder in July. In early June, 22-year-old Aristote Yenge from Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy from Colchester (who cannot be named for legal reasons) were both been charged with murder. Callum Platts of no fixed abode is also charged with murder.



An 18-year-old man arrested in early June on suspicion of conspiracy to murder is due to answer bail on Thursday 30 August, while a 20 year old, also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been rebailed until 4 September.



Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the murder, especially anyone who witnessed the attack or anything suspicious in the area immediately prior to it or directly afterwards, to make contact.



Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, preferably by uploading information to the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/804 or failing that by dialling 101 and quoting reference 30192/18. Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.