Five arrested after teenager stabbed in Ipswich

Five people have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich last night.

The 17 year old boy called the ambulance service at around 6.30pm after being attacked in an alleyway running between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane.

They in turn called police, who made five arrests within an hour.

Four teenagers and a 20 year old man are being questioned.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.