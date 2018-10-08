Footballers fight the fat in Norfolk and Suffolk

8 October 2018, 09:15 | Updated: 8 October 2018, 09:17

football

A football league only for men who want to lose weight is helping players manage to do just that in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Uniquely, the Man V Fat league is decided not just on points won, but pounds lost.

That gives every player extra motivation to get trimmer - so they don't let their team down.

"It's a good, fun way to do it and you are competitive with your team because you don't want to be the one that's losing your team the game," Scott Johnson - a player from Norwich - told Heart.

Public Health figures recently showed 62 percent of Norfolk and Suffolk adults are classed as overweight or obese.

