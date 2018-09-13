Four arrested after Norwich robbery

13 September 2018, 11:28 | Updated: 13 September 2018, 11:30

A man has been attacked with a knife during a robbery in Norwich.

The victims were approached by two suspects at first, before two others joined in the attack in All Saints Green last night.

They arrived in a vehicle which hit one of the victims.

Cash, jewellery, a mobile phone and bank card were stolen and all suspects fled in the vehicle. 

Four people have been arrested - no-one was seriously injured.

