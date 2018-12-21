Four arrests in Clacton after Ipswich stabbing

21 December 2018, 07:09 | Updated: 21 December 2018, 07:14

Police generic

Four teenagers have been arrested in the Clacton area of Essex by police investigating a fatal stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday.

A 17 year old male was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, and three males aged 15, 17 and 18 years have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs. The males have been taken into police custody in Suffolk where they remain for questioning.

Daniel Saunders, aged 32 and originally from Surrey, died at the scene of the incident. A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

It is believed that the attack took place in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street, which is also behind houses fronting on to Wherstead Road.

