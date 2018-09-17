Four charged after Norwich robbery

Four people, arrested in connection with a robbery in Norwich last week, have been charged.

It happened in All Saints Green shortly after 11.20pm on Wednesday 12 September when two victims were threatened and attacked by two suspects, one armed with a knife, resulting in a victim suffering superficial wounds.



A vehicle containing two more suspects then mounted the pavement and struck one of the victims.



Cash, jewellery, a mobile phone and bank card were stolen and all suspects fled in the vehicle.



37-year-old Lee Cook, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with robbery.



32-year-old Suzanne Cumbers, of Lawson Road in Norwich, was arrested and subsequently charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving with no insurance and robbery.



32-year-old Matthew Oarton, of no fixed address, was also arrested and charged with robbery and theft.



22-year-old Bradley Broughton, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.



All four were remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday 15 September.

A hearing at Norwich Crown Court will be held in due course.