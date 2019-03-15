Further arrest in Ipswich stabbing investigation

Police investigating a stabbing that took place in Ipswich earlier this week have made an arrest.

Officers were contacted by the ambulance service at around 6.30pm on Monday, reporting that they had received a call from a 17 year old boy in Marlow Road who said he had been stabbed.

The victim had been attacked in an alleyway running between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane.

He was taken to hospital for treatment having sustained a stab wound which was not life-threatening or life-changing and he was later discharged from hospital.

A 17 year old boy was arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of GBH and taken to Marltesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Five people arrested in connection with the incident earlier this week were released and will face no further police action at this time.