Further arrest in Ipswich stabbing investigation

15 March 2019, 07:34

Suffolk Police

Police investigating a stabbing that took place in Ipswich earlier this week have made an arrest.

Officers were contacted by the ambulance service at around 6.30pm on Monday, reporting that they had received a call from a 17 year old boy in Marlow Road who said he had been stabbed.

The victim had been attacked in an alleyway running between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane.

He was taken to hospital for treatment having sustained a stab wound which was not life-threatening or life-changing and he was later discharged from hospital.

A 17 year old boy was arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of GBH and taken to Marltesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Five people arrested in connection with the incident earlier this week were released and will face no further police action at this time.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan officially leave Kensington Palace to create a new household

Royals

Man shot dead by police during 'intelligence-led operation' in Birmingham

UK & World

Macaulay Culkin's comments on the Michael Jackson child abuse claims have resurfaced following the release of Leaving Neverland

Macaulay Culkin comments on Michael Jackson sex abuse claims resurface after Leaving Neverland documentary

Music

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News