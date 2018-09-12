Further Arrest Over Ipswich Murder

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Ipswich have arrested another person in connection with his death.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 17, was attacked by a group of males at around 4.50pm on Saturday 2 June in Packard Avenue, during which he suffered a fatal stab wound.

This morning, officers arrested a 28-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into police custody where he will be questioned by detectives.

Officers have also been searching three addresses in the Chantry area of Ipswich today.

These are being conducted both in connection with this morning’s arrest and also as part of ongoing proactive work across the town to combat the supply of Class A drugs into Suffolk.

Six people have previously been charged with murder in connection with the death of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens as follows:

- Aristote Yenge, aged 23, of Ipswich; and a 16-year-old boy from Colchester (who cannot be named for legal reasons); were charged in early June

- Callum Plaats, aged 23 of Ipswich; and Adebayo Amusa, aged 20, of Barking in east London; were both charged in late July

- Leon Glasgow, aged 42, of no fixed abode; and Isaac Calver, aged 18, of Ipswich; were both charged at the end of August.

All six are currently remanded in custody pending next appearances at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday 21 September.



A 20-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, remains on bail with the authority of the magistrates’ court until Tuesday 4 December.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the murder, especially anyone who witnessed the attack or anything suspicious in the area immediately prior to it or directly afterwards, to make contact.