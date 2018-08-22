Greater Anglia Up For Eight Awards

Norfolk and Suffolk rail operator, Greater Anglia, has been shortlisted for eight accolades at this year's National Rail Awards.

The company is a finalist in the Customer Service Excellence award, its Class 156 diesel trains, which run on local lines in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, are short-listed in the Train of the Year award and 4 of it's stations (including Norwich and Ipswich) are nominated for Station of the Year.

Finally, the company has been short-listed in the Passenger Operator of the Year award while Laura Englestone, who has been working in the ticket offices at Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft stations and is now helping the company improve customer service standards across the network, has been nominated for the Outstanding Personal Contribution award.



Managing Director, Jamie Burles, said, "It's great to have so many nominations, including Passenger Operator of the Year, reflecting the significant improvements we've delivered for customers in the first 18 months of our franchise.

"Trains are more reliable and cleaner, with many benefitting from refurbishment. We've also added more seats, by leasing more trains, implemented timetable improvements and upgraded our stations.

"In addition, we've made it easier to buy tickets, simplified compensation claims and raised customer service standards.

"Meanwhile, the introduction of an entire brand-new train fleet is on schedule and will transform the rail service in East Anglia during 2019/2020."

The winners will be announced on 13 September.