Hemsby - one year on

A year since clifftop properties in Hemsby fell into the sea below, a man who saw half of his home crumble away has been recalling the chaos.

Lance Martin still lives in one of the homes on The Marrams - even though the destruction caused during the Beast from the East and in the weeks immediately after had him fearing for his life.

He told Heart he can't move elsewhere because he has nowhere to go.

"I was stood in the kitchen when I heard a rumble and I looked down, and I could see the sea between my feet," he said.

"And that was one of the most scariest things I've ever gone through in my life.

"The night of the storm, and the following storm, was so harrowing - I've never experienced anything like that in my life.

"It's the first time, I think, for a very long time that I've actually feared for my life."

A group called the Hemsby Community Liaison Group now meets monthly to discuss ways to protect their homes and the coastline there.

Great Yarmouth Council has also submitted a funding request to the Environment Agency to look into how erosion can be managed and reduced.