Inquiry Outcome Into Norfolk Aircraft Crash

An investigation's found a light aircraft that was involved in a fatal crash on the Queen's Sandringham Estate last year, hadn't been properly maintained.

The Piper PA-28 aircraft came down in marshland near Wolferton on the 11th of September 2017, killing both the pilot, 58 year old Nigel Dodds and his passenger Valerie Barnes, who was 73.



An inquiry's revealed the plane crashed after the engine failed during a flight from Southend to Newcastle.



Investigators found the problem was caused by oil loss, noting the engine had not been maintained according to the manufacturer's instructions.