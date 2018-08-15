Investigation Continues After Body Found

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the discovery of a man’s body in an Ipswich river.

Joe Pooley, aged 22, from the town, was found at around 10.30am on Monday 13 August in the River Gipping near to London Road.

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday which determined that the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Pooley’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

At this stage there is no evidence to suggest any foul play, but officers are keeping an open mind.

A police cordon that was in place at the scene has now been lifted.

Anyone who believes they have information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting CAD 122 of 13 August.