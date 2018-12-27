Ipswich Homeless Bus Shelter Adds Beds For Xmas

A converted bus in Ipswich that gives shelter to homeless people, has told Heart they added 4 extra beds for the Christmas period and have been out every evening since Monday, helping those on the streets of the town.

Gareth Brenland, his wife Sarah & their daughter Tiffani started 'Tiffers the Bus Shelter' last year, which has 6 permanent beds, a shower and kitchen on board.



The bus offers overnight accommodation to people living on the streets of Ipswich and will help guests access support services to enable them to get back into society and long-term housing.



James Hornsby is a former resident and now works as Assistant Manager on the bus. He told Heart: "I was only about 8 stone, I was very nervous and very shaky and very cut off... They're just amazing people, you know what they've done for me is overwhelming.



"Thanks to these guys I've been able to turn my life around, to have a purpose... I was ready to chuck it in before Tiffers found me... the bus gave me my life back!"

The family also do outreach programmes in Ipswich 3 nights a week, as well as Felixstowe and Woodbridge once a week, offering clothes, snacks and sleeping bags to those rough sleeping as well as encouraging them to engage with relevant services.