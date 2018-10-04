Ipswich murder investigators release three people

Three people arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Ipswich have been released.

The body of 22 year old Joe Pooley - from the town - was found in the River Gipping near to London Road in August.

Two people arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder have been released by police. 

A third person, who was arrested yesterday, has also been released.

A post-mortem examination carried out on 14 August determined that the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

On Tuesday 2 October, officers investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr Pooley's death arrested a 28-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Ipswich, on suspicion of murder. The man has been released on bail until 4 November and the woman has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 36-year-old woman from Ipswich who was arrested by police yesterday, Wednesday 3 October, on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been released on bail until 4 November.

Initially, Mr Pooley's death was being treated as unexplained. However further enquiries have led to these developments.

