Ipswich rape 'did not take place'

Police investigating after a woman reported being raped in Ipswich now believe the offence did not take place.

Detectives conducted further enquiries into the sexual assault which was reported as taking place in the early hours of Sunday 12 August in Ipswich in an alleyway off Upper Brook Street.

The enquiries included reviewing extensive CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses, and also speaking at length to the woman who reported the incident.

Through that work, police have now been able to reassure the woman that no crime took place as reported in that location.

The force is reiterating that all reports of sexual assaults are taken very seriously and are thoroughly investigated.



Officers are continuing to work with the woman who made contact with them.