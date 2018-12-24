Ipswich stabbing: two bailed

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Ipswich have released two people on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm on Sunday 16 December to reports that a man had been stabbed.



Daniel Saunders, aged 32 and originally from Surrey, died at the scene of the incident. A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.



Four teenagers were arrested in connection with the attack in the Clacton area of Essex on Thursday 20 December and brought back to Suffolk for questioning.



A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds arrested on suspicion of murder, was yesterday released on police bail, pending further enquiries until 17 January 2019.



An 18-year-old man from the Colchester area was also released on police bail, pending further enquiries until 18 January.



A 17-year-old boy, from the Colchester area, and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds have both been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.



Three people - two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 – who were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday 16 December, remain on police bail until Friday 11 January pending further enquires.

Anniversary checks were conducted in the Turin Street area yesterday, with officers speaking with residents and passers-by as part of the on-going public engagement and reassurance patrols in connection with the incident with 21 people spoken to.