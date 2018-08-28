Is this Norfolk shed the best in the UK?

A man from Norfolk has built a mini Tudor House in his garden, and now it's up for Shed of the Year!

Craig Clavin from Fleggburgh near Great Yarmouth is shortlisted in the 'Budget' sheds category.

Voting closes at 9 o'clock this morning.

"The shed is actually a playhouse which I've built for my two boys," Craig told Heart.

"It's built from salvaged materials, such as old fence posts and scaffolding boards and anything I can get my hands on really.

"I wanted to build something which looked quite magical and enchanted for the boys - to really fuel their imagination."