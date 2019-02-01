Knives stolen by Norfolk prisoners

1 February 2019, 09:08 | Updated: 1 February 2019, 09:10

HMP Wayland

Three knives were stolen by prisoners at HMP Wayland after they were left unattended by workmen.

The blades were taken at the category C prison in Norfolk with a capacity of 1,017 inmates, on Wednesday.

They were recovered in less than five hours after contractors reported them missing.

HMP Wayland, whose previous inmates include Reggie Kray and Westminster Bridge terrorist Khalid Masood, was reportedly put on lockdown while officers searched for the knives.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "These items were quickly recovered and prisoners engaging in this kind of behaviour can expect punishment.

"The prison will be reminding its contractors of the importance of securing their equipment."

