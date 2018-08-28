Lit Paper Posted Through Letterbox In Suffolk

A lit piece of paper has been posted through the letterbox of a house in a village between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Officers are appealing for information or witnesses after the attempted arson in Haughley.



The incident took place at around 3.00am this morning at a property on Windgap Lane.



The occupants woke to the smell of burning and discovered that a lit piece of paper had been posted through their letterbox.

The smouldering paper was extinguished and only caused minor damage to the letterbox and carpet. Nobody was harmed as a result of the incident.



Police are asking witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious around this time to call 101 quoting reference 49219/18.

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage captured in this location between 2.00am and 3.15am.

Alternatively - call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.