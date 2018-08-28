Lit Paper Posted Through Letterbox In Suffolk

28 August 2018, 16:37 | Updated: 28 August 2018, 17:12

Police

A lit piece of paper has been posted through the letterbox of a house in a village between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Officers are appealing for information or witnesses after the attempted arson in Haughley.
 
The incident took place at around 3.00am this morning at a property on Windgap Lane.
 
The occupants woke to the smell of burning and discovered that a lit piece of paper had been posted through their letterbox.

The smouldering paper was extinguished and only caused minor damage to the letterbox and carpet. Nobody was harmed as a result of the incident.
 
Police are asking witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious around this time to call 101 quoting reference 49219/18.

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage captured in this location between 2.00am and 3.15am.

Alternatively - call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police generic

Fifth Man Charged With Murder

How Britons would vote on second EU referendum 'not the issue', May says

David Beckham to go on trial after being charged with speeding in Bentley

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News