Man arrested after Ipswich stabbing
27 August 2018, 10:42 | Updated: 27 August 2018, 10:44
A 19 year old has been arrested after a man was stabbed during an attack in Ipswich last week.
Police were called just before 8.10pm on Friday 24th August to reports that a man had been attacked in the area of Cromer Road, near to the junction with Norwich Road.
The victim - aged 19 - was assaulted by a group of three or more men. His injuries, including stab wounds, are not considered to be life-threatening.
Officers think it was a targeted attack, and yesterday evening they arrested a 19 year old man from Ipswich on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.