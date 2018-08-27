Man arrested after Ipswich stabbing

A 19 year old has been arrested after a man was stabbed during an attack in Ipswich last week.

Police were called just before 8.10pm on Friday 24th August to reports that a man had been attacked in the area of Cromer Road, near to the junction with Norwich Road.

The victim - aged 19 - was assaulted by a group of three or more men. His injuries, including stab wounds, are not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers think it was a targeted attack, and yesterday evening they arrested a 19 year old man from Ipswich on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.