Man arrested after Ipswich stabbing

27 August 2018, 10:42 | Updated: 27 August 2018, 10:44

Suffolk Police Headquarters

A 19 year old has been arrested after a man was stabbed during an attack in Ipswich last week.

Police were called just before 8.10pm on Friday 24th August to reports that a man had been attacked in the area of Cromer Road, near to the junction with Norwich Road.

The victim - aged 19 - was assaulted by a group of three or more men. His injuries, including stab wounds, are not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers think it was a targeted attack, and yesterday evening they arrested a 19 year old man from Ipswich on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belgian GP driver ratings

Skewer removed from dog that got carried away at barbeque

Warning of health risk posed by toxic illegal cosmetics

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News