Man Charged After Car Allegedly Hits Child In Ipswich

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a car being chased by police allegedly hit a pedestrian child in Ipswich yesterday morning.

The youngster, of high school age, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg and facial injuries.



Police say they had tried to stop a car in Cauldwell Hall Road at around 8 am, but it made off eventually crashing into a wall in Gorings Road.



Michael Neto, of Baldwins Gardens in London, was arrested and has been charged with the following six offences: causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop after an accident and possession of cannabis.



He was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.