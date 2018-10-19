Man Charged After Car Allegedly Hits Child In Ipswich

19 October 2018, 17:23 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 17:27

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a car being chased by police allegedly hit a pedestrian child in Ipswich yesterday morning.

The youngster, of high school age, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg and facial injuries.

Police say they had tried to stop a car in Cauldwell Hall Road at around 8 am, but it made off eventually crashing into a wall in Gorings Road.

Michael Neto, of Baldwins Gardens in London, was arrested and has been charged with the following six offences: causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop after an accident and possession of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

