Man Dies After Car Hit By Train In Palgrave

A man's died after his car was hit by a train at a crossing on the Norfolk/Suffolk border yesterday evening.

BTP officers were called to Palgrave Crossing after a report that a car had been struck by a train.

Officers from BTP and Suffolk Constabulary attended the incident which was reported to them at 18.14hrs.

Colleagues from Suffolk Fire and Rescue and East of England Ambulance Services also attended.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed.

The incident is being treated as non-suspicious.