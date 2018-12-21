Man Dies After Collision In Northacre

21 December 2018, 17:38 | Updated: 21 December 2018, 17:39

Road Closed Police Sign

A fatal road collision took place on the B1077 this morning (Friday 21st December).

Shortly after 11am this morning (21st December), Police were called to a road collision between a black Ford Fiesta and a white artic lorry.
 
The incident was on the B1077, at the junction of Carbrooke Road and Broadmoore Road.
 
The male driver of the Ford was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
 
The road has been closed, whilst enquiries were carried out by officers. Police are keen for any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.
 
They are particularly interested in the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident.
 
Witnesses should contact Chris Warner of the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) on WarnerC@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 128 of 21 December. Alternatively, witnesses can call 101.

