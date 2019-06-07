Man dies after crash at Barton Mills

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry on the A11 at Barton Mills.

It happened at around 3.50 this morning on the northbound section.

That carriageway remains closed from the B1085 at Red Lodge to the A1101 Five Ways Roundabout to allow an investigation into the collision to take place.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least a couple of hours.

Witnesses or anybody who may have any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to call Suffolk Police's Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 24 of today, 7 June.