Man dies after crash at Barton Mills

7 June 2019, 10:10 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 10:11

Road Closed Police Sign

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry on the A11 at Barton Mills.

It happened at around 3.50 this morning on the northbound section.

That carriageway remains closed from the B1085 at Red Lodge to the A1101 Five Ways Roundabout to allow an investigation into the collision to take place.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least a couple of hours.

Witnesses or anybody who may have any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to call Suffolk Police's Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 24 of today, 7 June.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chernobyl: Russia to make its own version of critically acclaimed series

Showbiz

R Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 additional sex charges

Showbiz

Grenfell Tower fire: Police carry out 13 interviews under caution

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Bradley and Irina have reportedly split

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'split following Lady Gaga rumours'

Celebrities

Stacey's introduced her newborn son to the Loose Women

Stacey Solomon has introduced the baby to the Loose Women and the pictures are adorable

TV & Movies

New bank rules have been announced

Huge changes to banks' ‘rip-off’ overdraft fees could save you money

Lifestyle

Kevin has reportedly quit working with his ex-wife

Kevin Clifton ‘QUITS dance school with ex-wife Karen’ as he moves on with Stacey Dooley

TV & Movies

Little Mix fans are in hysterics over Jade's photo

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall leaves fans howling with risqué Instagram photo and hilarious caption

Celebrities

Viewers were baffled by Lucie's word 'bev' during the first episode

What does 'Bev' mean? Love Island viewers baffled over Lucie Donlan's catchphrase

TV & Movies