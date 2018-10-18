Man Dies After 'Wife' Found Dead In Aldeburgh

18 October 2018, 13:18 | Updated: 18 October 2018, 13:21

police generic

A 90-year-old man has died in hospital after a woman believed to be his wife was found dead inside a house in Aldeburgh.

Officers were called to reports of an unconscious woman at a property in Acheson Way on Monday morning.

The woman, in her 50s, was found dead and the man, who had suffered a head injury, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police have today said the man died in hospital.

Formal identification has not taken place but next of kin have been contacted and both deaths are being treated as unexplained.

A Home Office post-mortem examination for the woman is due to take place today.

