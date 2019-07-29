Man freed from rocks off the coast of Norfolk

A man who became trapped in rocks with water up to his neck off the coast of Norfolk has been freed after spending nearly four hours in the sea.

Firefighters cut through rocks as they battled to save the man after he trapped his leg near the East Promenade in Sheringham.

Emergency services were called at 5.30pm on Sunday and a co-ordinated rescue effort led by Cromer and Sheringham coastguard managed to save the man after the water rose up to his neck at high tide.

He was given a life jacket and breathing apparatus as his rescuers held his head above water while cutting through the rocks trapping him on the beach.

Norfolk Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service were at the scene alongside Sheringham RNLI.

The Coastguard tweeted: "The news we've been waiting for: Man trapped in rocks at #Sheringham has been rescued. #AllSafe Well done to everyone involved."

Sam Stockdale, senior maritime operations officer from HM Coastguard, said: "It's such good news that this man has been freed. We often talk about how training matters between the various frontline responders and today has shown just why it does. Everyone worked together on scene to look after the man and also to free him as soon as was practically possible."

The man was taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service, and no details have been given of his age, or where he is from.