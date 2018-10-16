Man Stabbed In Felixstowe

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident of grievous bodily harm in Felixstowe yesterday.

Officers were called to a property at about 4.50pm to reports that an 18 year old man had been stabbed in Runnacles Way.



He was taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his neck which was not life threatening or life changing and he has now left hospital.



Enquiries are on-going, however police are treating the incident as a targeted attack and are confident there is no wider threat to the local community.

A cordon that was put in place after the incident has now been taken down.



Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/59652/18.



Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



