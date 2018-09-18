Missing Ipswich Man

18 September 2018, 13:34 | Updated: 18 September 2018, 13:52

David Elsom

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 32-year-old man from Ipswich.

David Elsom was last seen at around 1:50pm yesterday, Monday 17 September on Lindbergh Road, Ipswich.

David  is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build with blond/ginger cropped hair. He was last seen wearing a heavy cream coloured jumper, brown hooded top, grey trousers and black trainers.

Officers are concerned for David's welfare but ask that members of the public should not approach him.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Ipswich police station on 101.

