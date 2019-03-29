Mobile post office for North Norfolk

29 March 2019, 08:38 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 08:42

Mobile post office for North Norfolk

A post office on wheels is going to be used to return post office services to rural communities in North Norfolk.

Snettisham, Ingoldisthrope, Bircham, East Rudham, Harpley, Hillington, Sedgeford, Thornham, West Newton, Langham, Field Dalling and Brancaster Staithe will all benefit.

Mark Eldridge, new Postmaster for Great Massingham, is operating the service - which started yesterday.

Matthew Hatfull, Post Office Area Network Change Manager, said: "Since the closure of Post Office services at the above locations, we have continued to work to identify a solution that will enable us to restore services to the local communities. 

"We have introduced a Post Office Mobile service, which is a tried and tested way of maintaining service to smaller communities. We are delighted that this mobile vehicle will be able to provide Post Office services to so many communities."

