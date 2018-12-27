Motorcyclist dies after crash at Barton Mills

A motorcyclist has died after crashing on the A11 at Barton Mills on Christmas Day.

The man, who was in his 20s, was travelling on the southbound carriageway when he collided with the central reservation at the junction with Newmarket Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the rider was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital in a critical condition, but he died on Boxing Day.

The road was closed until 10pm for a serious collision investigation to take place.

Police are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the A11 carriageway just prior to the collision.

Any information to assist the investigation should be reported to Suffolk Police Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 219 of Tuesday 25 December.