Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash In Hempton

29 September 2018, 09:41 | Updated: 29 September 2018, 11:38

police tape generic

There's been a serious road traffic collision in Hempton.

It happened at 3.50pm on Friday afternoon on the A1065 at the junction with Fakenham Road at Hempton.
 
A blue Skoda Fabia was in collision with a white Kia Soul and a silver BMW motorcycle.
 
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries whilst the pillion passenger sustained slight injuries.
 
The occupants of the Skoda and Kia also sustained slight injuries.
 
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles involved prior to the collision.

