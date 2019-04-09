Nine fined over illegal fishing in East Anglia

Nine people caught fishing illegally in Norfolk and Suffolk have been ordered to pay fines, costs and victim surcharges totalling more than £5600.

Fines issued during a day of sentencing at Luton Magistrates' Court last month ranged from £330 to £660 and each angler was ordered to pay £127.47 in costs and a victim surcharge of between £30 and £60.

Those appearing before magistrates included:

o Four people caught in Suffolk - two at Chantry Park in Ipswich and two at Suffolk Water Park

o Five people caught on the Norfolk Broads - two on the River Bure, two at Rollesby Broad and one at Womack Water

The majority of offences were identified during routine patrols and partnership patrols, where Fisheries Enforcement Officers were joined by colleagues from partner agencies such as Norfolk Police and the Broads Authority.

The two cases relating to Chantry Park were identified during a patrol carried out in response to a call received through the Environment Agency's Incident Hotline from a member of the public.