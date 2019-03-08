'No third party involvement' in Ipswich deaths

8 March 2019, 08:37 | Updated: 8 March 2019, 08:38

Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police say it looks like no-one else was involved in the deaths of a teenage mother and her young son at their home in Ipswich.

Kia Russell, who was 19, and two-year-old Kamari Russell, died at an address in Swinburne Road on Wednesday.

Home Office post-mortem examinations are due to take place next Tuesday.

Police Family Liaison Officers are supporting the family.

A 17 year old boy who was arrested has been bailed until later this month. It's believed he was not held on suspicion of murder or manslaughter.

