Norfolk fire service staff report feeling bullied

20 June 2019, 08:54 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 08:56

Norfolk Fire Service

A survey has found nearly one in five staff at Norfolk's fire service have felt bullied or harassed.

It's been revealed in a report by inspectors - which also notes that 15 per cent of those surveyed reported feeling discriminated against - in the last year alone.

It says some on-call staff expressed concern both that they didn't feel valued and that some colleagues didn't see them as equal to wholetime firefighters.

Inspectors added most staff they spoke to said they wouldn't feel confident in raising a grievance - in case it's held against them.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) concluded the service needs to improve its work in preventing fires, but is good at responding to them.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service's Chief Fire Officer Stuart Ruff said: "We welcome the report and are pleased that four areas of our work were recognised as being good.

"While I'm disappointed with some findings, I am committed to improving the service and acting on the points raised. I was saddened to learn that a number of staff felt there was an issue with bullying.

"Bullying is not acceptable and will not be tolerated within the service. Many improvements have already been made and I will continue to make the others happen."

